Mitt Romney Blasts Trump Commuting Stone Sentence as ‘Unprecedented’ and ‘Historic Corruption’

Utah Republican and former party presidential nominee Sen. Mitt Romney on Saturday blasted President Donald Trump‘s commutation of the prison sentence of political operative and former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Roger Stone was convicted of witness tampering, lying to Congress, and obstruction, and was sentenced in February of this year. President Trump commuted the sentence on Friday, with the White House, in a statement issued by Kayleigh McEnany, saying Stone was “a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years.”

Several news outlets pointed out a dozen or so false or misleading statements in McEnany’s release.

On Saturday, frequent Trump-foil Romney tweeted from his personal account that the move was corrupt, at unprecedented and historic levels.

Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 11, 2020

Romney was the only Republican to vote for an article of impeachment earlier this year, and has never shied from criticizing actions taken by Trump, unlike most other party members.

