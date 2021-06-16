Mo Brooks Says Arrest Warrant Issued for Swalwell Investigator Who Served Wife With Lawsuit

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) claimed Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for the private investigator that one of his colleagues, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), used to serve a lawsuit on Brooks’ wife.

Swalwell, 40, is seeking to hold Brooks, 67, personally responsible for the Jan. 6 unrest that took place in Washington, D.C. Swalwell’s investigator, Christian Seklecki, allegedly followed Brooks’ wife, Martha Brooks, through the couple’s home garage on June 6 to serve the lawsuit intended for Brooks, who shared security footage showing part of the incident on social media the next day.

“Swalwell lied in his politically motivated, meritless lawsuit against President Donald Trump and me when he falsely claimed I incited the January 6th Capitol violence,” Brooks said in Wednesday’s statement. “Swalwell’s team lied again when they denied their teammate illegally trespassed into my home. Well, the home security video, the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County District Attorney’s office, a warrant magistrate and an arrest warrant all say differently.”

.@ericswalwell’s lying attorney falsely claimed that the process server never entered my house (aka trespassed). If so, why do I have this video showing the man chasing my wife into my home? pic.twitter.com/JdlgAdia1a — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 8, 2021

He also denied claims that Swalwell hadn’t been able to serve the lawsuit in person, saying Swalwell’s attorneys “strutted in front of the news media like peacocks in heat and falsely accused” him of being hard to reach. “The fact is they could have served me roughly a hundred times before, during or after both Swalwell and I voted together on the House floor, or served me by U.S. Mail to my home address,” Brooks said. “In fact, when they finally got serious about serving me with the lawsuit, they served me not once, not twice, but three times, all within one week! So much for avoiding service or being difficult to find!

Swalwell attorney Phil Andonian addressed the allegation in an interview last week, telling CNN Seklecki “did not go into the Brooks’ home, and the Brookses know that.”

Brooks specifically cited that claim in Wednesday’s statement, among others by Swalwell’s team, and colorfully asserted that his wife’s anger inspired Seklecki to flee their residence. “Martha was scared to death when she discovered a stranger in our home hovering over her like a hawk!” Brooks said. “Fortunately, the fright soon turned into anger and Martha chased Swalwell’s teammate out of our house like a stray, scalded dog. You don’t mess with Martha! I am proud as can be to have her as my wife!”

