Moby Apologizes to Natalie Portman Over Book Claims: ‘Inconsiderate’

Moby has a new book out in which he claims he had dated Natalie Portman. Portman responded in an interview and said he seriously mischaracterized their interactions:

“I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” Portman told us. “He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

Moby responded on Instagram saying he has “corroborating photo evidence” and that she’s not being honest.

But accompanied by these:

Moby finally acknowledged today that the criticism he has received is valid and apologized “to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand”:

It was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction… I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.

