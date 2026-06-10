Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) pulled out a blown-up photo of President Donald Trump appearing to sleep during a meeting in a rant, where she called his “sleeping habits” a national security risk.

Kamlager-Dove took to the House floor on Wednesday and accused White House officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio of lying about the president’s health and him allegedly dozing off during meetings.

She said:

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to sound the alarm about a grave national security threat, Donald Trump’s sleeping habits. I know we have rules about decorum, so I will stick to the facts, because this is, in fact, a serious matter of oversight, transparency, and national security. In meeting after meeting, Donald Trump has fallen asleep in public, on camera, in broad daylight, when people lavish praise on him. We cannot trust the White House on matters concerning the president’s health because they are denying what Americans are seeing with our own two eyes.

The lawmaker then brought up Rubio testifying before Congress and being asked about Trump appearing to fall asleep during Cabinet meetings.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) even brought out video at one point, where the president appeared to be dozing off.

“I’ve never seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem, because he calls me at two in the morning, he calls at five in the morning, and you know, I like to sleep a little bit — maybe not 12 hours, but at least six. So he works. The other day, he was at the Oval Office until 12:30 a.m. I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Rubio said.

Kamlager-Dove asked whether Trump is falling asleep during negotiations with foreign leaders or other important meetings.

She said:

We cannot have a president asleep on the job. Is he sleeping in classified briefings, on calls with foreign leaders? How can we trust a president who is literally asleep at the wheel to make informed decisions about national security? An April YouGov poll found that 48% of Americans believe that Trump is also suffering modest to significant cognitive decline. He is increasingly making erratic decisions, and raised questions about his mental fitness for office. He is posting AI on Truth Social at ungodly hours of the night. He is hyper-fixated on his billion-dollar ballroom and a $1.8 billion slush fund for political allies instead of ending his war of choice on Iran and lowering costs for Americans. Sadly, the White House has repeatedly failed to be transparent with the American people about the president’s health.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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