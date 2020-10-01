

A majority of registered voters would like to see more debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic standard-bearer Joe Biden, according to survey data released Thursday.

Fifty-five percent of voters want to see more debates between the two, according to the Politico/Morning Consult study, while just 29 percent said the opposite. A strong majority — 69 percent — said they watched the first debate on Sept. 29, with 52 percent saying they didn’t enjoy it.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that it would impose measures to prevent the next two presidential debates — scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 — from becoming as chaotic as Tuesday’s event. Those measures may include giving the moderator a way to silence the candidates if they seek to interrupt each other.

Fifty percent of respondents in the new poll said they would support such a measure, while 64 percent said they supported “penalizing” candidates for interrupting.

The survey notably also found that many voters hadn’t made a strong decision between the candidates. Fourteen percent said they were still open to changing their mind before the election. Fifty-four percent said they disapproved of Trump’s performance as president.

The study included 1,856 voters who were surveyed on Sept. 30, a day after the first presidential debate, and contained a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]