Trump Has Been ‘Working Aggressively’ to ‘Build Bridges’ With Joe Rogan — Amid Podcast Titan’s Iran War Criticism: Axios

President Donald Trump has been “working aggressively” to “build bridges” with podcast titan Joe Rogan in recent months, according to a report from Axios, after Rogan went from one of the president’s most famous supporters to one of his most prominent critics.

Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt reported on Monday that the White House has “been working to build bridges to Rogan for months” and that Trump was “frequently” in contact with him, citing an unnamed presidential aide.

Vice President JD Vance also met with Rogan last month in Austin, while HHS chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also been in touch with the podcast host.

Rogan appeared with Trump in the Oval Office on Saturday as the president signed an executive order accelerating psychedelic drug treatments.

Axios reported that the executive order was seen “within the White House” as “a way to maintain a bridge between Trump and Rogan,” who is a prominent advocate of psychedelic drug use and has frequently spoken about his contact with otherworldly beings while under the influence of powerful psychedelic drugs, including DMT.

While Rogan endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, he has since become one of the president’s fiercest critics, criticizing the White House’s handling of the Iran War and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“I’m politically homeless,” said Rogan earlier this month.

Last month, Rogan also expressed concern about Trump’s old age and criticized the president’s decision to host a UFC fight at the White House amid his ongoing war against Iran.

“I’ll be there, but I’m not thrilled about it,” he said. “Doesn’t seem like a wise idea.”

Rogan also noted it was “weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f*cking war,” adding, “[I] would hope the war will be sorted out by June. But quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!