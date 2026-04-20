‘Talking Fantasy!’ Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Throws Down With Ro Khanna in Fiery War Debate

Fox’s Maria Bartiromo threw down with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) during a testy Monday morning debate about Operation Epic Fury.

After Khanna inveighed against the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, Bartiromo asked, “Are you saying that you do not think it’s a good idea to defang Iran from having a nuclear weapon?”

“Absolutely, we should do that; but this is not achieving that,” replied Khanna.

“So congressman, how do you expect to do that? What is your plan?” followed up Bartiromo. “What is your plan to ensure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon?”

The pair then proceeded to shout over each other, with Khanna arguing that Iran is closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon than ever, and Bartiromo insisting, “That’s not true! That’s not true!”

A few moments later, Bartiromo asked the lawmaker, “Are you suggesting that [Barack] Obama’s leadership on Iran was better?”

“Because under President Obama, there were 14 wire transfers to a–, hold on, hold on. There were 14 wire transfers to his Swiss account linked to Hezbollah between 2014 and 2016. That was a total of 1.7 billion dollars, The same 1. 7 billion he told Congress was frozen Iranian assets. Now there was a back channel to Tehran through Valerie Jarrett active for 2012 to 2024. This was after he left office so, you know, he, it was almost like a shadow government. And he also sent pallets of cash in a plane to Iran. Now, why would you send money to Iran knowing that they are building a nuclear weapon and they are the leading sponsor of terrorism?” she continued.

Khanna replied:

Barack Obama was a great statesman who left America much safer. I wouldn’t put Donald Trump in the same paragraph. The reality is, when President Obama left, because of the great efforts of people like Valerie Jarrett, we had 97% of the enriched uranium out. The reality is, we didn’t have 13 American service members dead. The reality is, we never had gas go up from $2.30 to $4.00. The reality we did not give China more role in the region. Let me finish, Maria, I let you finish! We didn’t give China more role in the region. We did not give the IRGC a more hardline regime in there. You know why? Because Obama actually did his homework. He actually tried to engage in statesmanship. He had gotten, he got China, Russia, the entire European allies on board with getting Iran on a path to not having a nuclear weapon. All Trump did is listen to Netanyahu. That’s his entire foreign policy. And you know what? I resent the fact that Israel is going to tell the United States what to do. The American president should call the shots in this country.

The pair continued to spar over the consequences of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiated by Obama, with Bartiromo even going so far as to tell Khanna he was “talking fantasy!” at one point.

Watch above via Fox News.

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