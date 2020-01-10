MSNBC Covers New Fox News Poll More Than Fox News, Guess How Trump Did In It

New Fox News polls show President Donald Trump losing in several key states, but cable news viewers who wanted to know about those results would have been better off turning to MSNBC, which covered the polls much more extensively than Fox.

On Thursday, Fox News released a raft of new polls — from South Carolina, Nevada, and Wisconsin — tracking the 2020 Democratic primary, but also including head-to-head polls between Trump and leading Democrats in Nevada and Wisconsin.

Since the poll’s release, MSNBC has reported on them five times, including reporting on the primary results — which showed billionaire Tom Steyer making an impressive showing in Nevada and South Carolina — as well as the head-to-head matchups, which did not go well for Trump. Here’s one such report:

“In Nevada, both former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders lead to President Trump in a hypothetical 2020 matchup, according to the Fox News poll. Biden has an eight point advantage over Trump in the silver State, 47% to Trump’s 39%. And Sanders has a 5-point lead, 46 to Trump’s 41. Let’s go to Wisconsin. The Fox News poll shows Joe Biden beats Donald Trump by the widest margin.”

But the coverage was quite a bit different on the network that actually conducted the polls. On Fox News, their own poll was mentioned fewer times — only four as of am Friday — than on MSNBC, and even more curiously, Trump’s poor showing in those head-to-heads only came up once.

Well, half of once, to be technical. On Thursday night’s edition of Special Report, host Bret Baier — who was hot off of a Mediaite interview in which he discussed the separation of the Fox opinion and news sides that you can read here — tossed to a Peter Doocy package on the polls that spent two minutes discussing the primary results, and made a single mention of the Wisconsin head-to-head result, but ignored the Nevada poll.

“A new Fox News Poll of a crucial general election state, Wisconsin, finds President Trump trailing Biden, Sanders, Warren, and Buttigieg, who curious Democrats keep turning out to see,” Doocy said.

After that, Fox News’ sparse coverage of its own poll consisted exclusively of reporting on the primary results, particularly Steyer’s performance.

First was Sean Hannity hosting Fox News contributor Karl Rove for an extended segment on the polling in which Rove spent much of the segment citing other outlets’ polls, and never mentioned the Trump results.

Fox & Friends First made brief mention of the polls, focusing on Steyer’s surge and the closeness of the Democratic race in early states, and even cited a Monmouth University poll — but not the Fox News general election polls.

And on Fox & Friends, Steyer’s surge served as an introduction to a Diamond and Silk segment bashing Steyer, in which they wondered “how is he going to get the black vote?” and said that Steyer “will not buy his way into the White House, the American people will not buy his lies.”

Although Trump was a topic of the segment, his performance in Fox News’ polls never came up.

Watch the clips above via Fox News.

