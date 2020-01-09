Killer ‘B’s: Biden Bernie And Buttigieg Locked in 3-Way Tie in Latest New Hampshire and Iowa Polls

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in a three-way statistical dead heat with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the latest polls of early Democratic primary states New Hampshire and Iowa, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren just off the lead but within the margin of error.

With voting just a few weeks away, the most recent polling in early states shows a very close Democratic field at the top of polls in the narrative-setting early states of New Hampshire and Iowa.

A Monmouth University poll released Thursday shows the B-Boys within a point of each other, and Warren five points off the lead:

Among registered New Hampshire Democrats and unaffiliated voters who are likely to participate in the February 2020 Democratic primary, 20% currently support Buttigieg, 19% back Biden, 18% back Sanders, and 15% back Warren. Others registering support include Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (6%), Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (4%), former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer (4%), entrepreneur Andrew Yang (3%), Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (2%), and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (1%).

This result follows a CBS News poll this week that showed Sanders and Biden on top in New Hampshire with 27 and 25 percent, respectively, and Warren in third at 18 percent.

The same survey in Iowa showed Biden, Buttigieg, and Bernie knotted at 23 percent each, with Warren trailing at 16 percent.

The tightness of these pols raises the stakes for next week’s CNN/Des Moines Register debate, which will take place January 14 and will be moderated by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip, as well as The Des Moines Register‘s Brianne Pfannenstiel.

Biden retains a sizable national lead and is dominating in South Carolina and Nevada, whose contests follow Iowa and New Hampshire, making the first two states crucial opportunities for other candidates to build up steam. Next week’s debate is the last best chance for candidates to move the needle before voting begins.

