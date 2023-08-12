Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and MJ regular Dave Aronberg ripped Judge Aileen Cannon for her history of errors, and suggested a “bizarre” ruling she made was influenced by a Fox News segment.

In an order denying Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to seal certain evidence in the classified documents case, Judge Cannon also ordered Smith to “address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings on matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district.”

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough tore into Cannon over a number of reports on her past errors during a relatively short trial career, and teed up Aronberg to suggest Cannon took a cue from ex-Trump lawyer Jim Trusty’s August 6 appearance on Fox News Channel’s Life, Liberty & Levin:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Talk about Judge Cannon for a second. I haven’t talked to you since that very interesting order that came out a couple of days ago. She did a couple of things that seemed bizarre.

DAVE ARONBERG: She did. She did something that Trump’s lawyers didn’t even ask for, questioned the propriety of the grand jury that exists in D.C. and exposed it to the public. You’re allowed to have another grand jury!

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Why would she do that? She knows that in cases there are more than one grand jury. Often there more than one grand jury. Why would she expose another grand jury?

DAVE ARONBERG: You know, it’s interesting, Joe .Trump lawyer Jim Trusty was on a right-wing show and said there’s a problem with having this separate grand jury. This was the day before the ruling came out. And so it made some people think that… Was that a message sent from Trump’s team to the judge?

Now, I’m not going to accuse anyone of impropriety, but it is peculiar that she decided to do that when no one asked for that to be briefed. And she said, “Now I want you to tell me whether you can have a second grand jury.”.

But a second grand jury can be used to investigate other crimes and to indict other people. So I think this issue is really bizarre and makes me think that we’re back to the judge Cannon of 2022 instead of Cannon 2.0.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Yeah, I mean, you look, Jonathan, the just not not to get off on on this issue too long but I mean if you go if you go to the Drudge Report on any given day, you see the mistakes that she’s made, you know, she she’s she’s just not had much trial experience. But in this case, it seems all the mistakes are breaking Trump’s way, at least in the documents case, which, again, why are we saying this? This explains in part, I think, why Jack Smith kept his his indictment so tight of Donald Trump because he’s in a rocket docket and that thing’s going to actually move.