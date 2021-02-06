MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell went on Steve Bannon’s podcast Saturday and claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine was the “mark of the beast.”

Calling something the “mark of the beast” refers to a biblical passage from the Book of Revelations that notes something is evil or demonic in nature.

“Well, I think we are going down a communist path; socialism is coming in here, everyone can look at what happened in Nazi Germany,” Lindell said. “It’s happening so fast; when I see and experiencing [sic] the cancellation of people, canceling out people’s jobs, they don’t exist.”

“Now it’s this ‘One World Order,’ this stuff is in Revelations, you know that’s what I was talking about, and you combine that with this vaccine, that’s ‘mark of the beast’ stuff,” he added. “I mean, this is horrible, keeping us indoors.”

The vaccine comparison comes on the heels of Lindell Thursday night saying the “end times” are near if his Absolute Proof documentary failed to catch on, which ended up flopping and being compared to an “unhinged house party.”

Watch above, via War Room Pandemic podcast. (ht: Madeline Peltz of MMFA)

