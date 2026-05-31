Former Vice President Mike Pence teed off on President Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund — condemning the prospect that those convicted of assaulting police officers on Jan. 6 could be compensated.

The former VP — who was subjected to chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” on Jan. 6, 2021 by protesters storming the Capitol — trashed the newly-established fund which is slated to compensate those who say they were unfairly targeted by the Justice Department. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker asked Pence about the fund on Sunday.

“You’ve heard about the President’s $1.8 billion fund, the so-called anti-weaponization fund to pay people who say they were unfairly investigated or prosecuted by the government,” Welker said. “It’s tied up in the courts right now. But Mr. Vice President, should the government in any instance compensate people who attacked law enforcement officers on January 6th?”

“It’s a bad idea from the start,” Pence said bluntly. “And I would encourage the administration just to drop it.”

Pence argued there are legitimate cases which could be lodged against the DOJ — citing the recent case of a conservative activist whose home was raided by the FBI in 2022, who won $1 million in a settlement. But the idea of Jan. 6 rioters getting a payout is a bridge too far for Trump’s former VP.

“Let’s get rid of this fund,” Pence said. “I mean, it’s deeply offensive to me that you could have a fund that could even possibly compensate people who assaulted police officers or vandalized the Capitol on January 6th. And I think that’s broadly held by most Republicans and most Americans.”

Watch above, via NBC.

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