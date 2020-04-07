NBC Under Fire for Parroting China’s Latest Coronavirus Stats Without Scrutiny: ‘Did A Communist Write This?’

Following a tweet from NBC News touting China having no more new reported coronavirus cases, critics on Twitter ripped the outlet for regurgitating talking points from the Chinese Communist Party, Tuesday.

“U.S. reports 1,264 coronavirus deaths in over 24 hours,” the NBC tweet stated, adding “Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new coronavirus death was reported.”

The story from NBC News noted that, as the death toll climbs in the United States with each day, China has moved to lift its lockdown after they have begun to report no new coronavirus cases.

Many have questioned the authenticity of coronavirus case numbers coming out of China, with CNN even running the headline “China changed how it counts coronavirus cases. The full picture is still far from complete,” on Feb. 14.

Twitter observers — particularly conservative — blasted NBC for pushing the Chinese government’s talking points:

NBC bought it. Hook, line and sinker. Well done China. Well done. https://t.co/ziVQTfz92L — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 7, 2020

The Chinese Communist Party, which relies heavily on information control to maintain power, has reported a miraculous zero new coronavirus deaths & NBC is running with that. Brilliant. https://t.co/4LdSoRtq6e — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) April 7, 2020

Actually China told me they had a bunch of people straight up come back to life. So even better than zero! https://t.co/beh76aZnmh — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 7, 2020

Find someone who loves you like the American media loves the CCP https://t.co/nFS5DF6ASb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 7, 2020

I am shocked to see this level of dishonesty coming from the network that spiked the Harvey Weinstein story because it was too busy covering up the Matt Lauer story. https://t.co/bGrOpWbcgh — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) April 7, 2020

did a communist write this? https://t.co/KCttkJ6mxr — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 7, 2020

Regurgitating Communist propaganda is not journalism. https://t.co/O0jOUju5zM — YAF (@yaf) April 7, 2020

China is shown to have lied the entire time about coronavirus and NBC news still runs with their story as a way to make us look worse. Take a bow. https://t.co/3DKWFSK5yM — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 7, 2020

Man, China’s state media is really working overtime on the propaganda right now. Oh, wait… https://t.co/iOI57S7J83 — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) April 7, 2020

So all the US has to do is stop reporting deaths, claim victory, and NBC News will dutifully report it as fact? #ProblemSolved https://t.co/sJ9fZcZPLp — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 7, 2020

Years from now, history books will recount how U.S. media freely broadcasted Chinese propaganda to help absolve them of any blame during a pandemic. https://t.co/khFSebSdXj — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) April 7, 2020

