NBC Under Fire for Parroting China’s Latest Coronavirus Stats Without Scrutiny: ‘Did A Communist Write This?’

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 7th, 2020, 2:50 pm

Following a tweet from NBC News touting China having no more new reported coronavirus cases, critics on Twitter ripped the outlet for regurgitating talking points from the Chinese Communist Party, Tuesday.

“U.S. reports 1,264 coronavirus deaths in over 24 hours,” the NBC tweet stated, adding “Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new coronavirus death was reported.”

The story from NBC News noted that, as the death toll climbs in the United States with each day, China has moved to lift its lockdown after they have begun to report no new coronavirus cases.

Many have questioned the authenticity of coronavirus case numbers coming out of China, with CNN even running the headline “China changed how it counts coronavirus cases. The full picture is still far from complete,” on Feb. 14.

Twitter observers — particularly conservative — blasted NBC for pushing the Chinese government’s talking points:

