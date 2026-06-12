WATCH: Soccer Panel’s Awkward Silence Goes Viral After Nightmare World Cup Opener Leaves Pundits Speechless

South Africa’s 2026 World Cup campaign got off to a nightmare start Thursday night, and the stunned reaction from a panel of former national team stars may have summed it up better than any post-match analysis could.

After South Africa fell 2-0 to Mexico in the tournament opener at a packed Mexico City Stadium, coverage by the country’s national broadcaster returned to the studio to find former South Africa internationals Benny McCarthy, Quinton Fortune, and Aaron Mokoena sitting in near-total silence.

With the reality of the defeat still sinking in, the trio appeared momentarily at a loss for words.

Mood in South Africa right now 🥺🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/uTfpTeuEiI — SportyTV (@SportyTV) June 11, 2026

Even after the host tried to get the discussion underway with a straightforward question – “What went wrong this game?” – neither McCarthy nor Fortune immediately jumped in.

Instead, viewers were treated to several uncomfortable seconds of television that may have captured the mood more accurately for fans back home. The moment immediately went viral across the internet.

Unfortunately for South Africa, there was plenty to be speechless about.

Mexico took a 1-0 lead within the first 10 minutes, but after halftime, things went from bad to worse for South Africa when midfielder Yaya Sithole was slapped with a red card and sent off

And then, after Mexico scored a second time, Sithole’s teammate Themba Zwane was also ejected.

The defeat leaves South Africa facing some early pressure in Group A and without key players for crucial upcoming fixtures. Judging by the reaction in the studio, however, those concerns can wait for a moment.

Watch above via X.

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