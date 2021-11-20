NBC’s Kristen Welker Asks Psaki for Briefing By Biden’s Doctor ‘Given He’s the Oldest Sitting Commander-in-Chief’

NBC News’ Kristen Welker concluded a pointed line of questioning by asking White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for a briefing with President Joe Biden’s personal doctor because of Biden’s age.

The president had his annual physical Friday, and also underwent a routine colonoscopy that necessitated a brief stint at the helm for now-former Acting President Kamala Harris, both of which were announced that morning.

At Psaki’s briefing Friday, Welker peppered the press secretary with questions about the exam, which found Biden in excellent health.

“Can you explain the timing of the physical today? What was behind it? Did the fact that the President is turning 79 years old tomorrow have anything to do with the timing? Did he want to have that before his birthday?” Welker asked.

Psaki gave a general answer about the scheduling of the physical that didn’t quite do it for Welker, who pressed several times to ask if there had been “any last minuteness to the decision of his going in today,” to which Psaki repeatedly responded with confusion.

“I’m not sure I’m understanding your question,” Psaki asked several times, and on the fourth try, asked “What’s the root of your question, just to make sure I answer it?”

“Just when was it planned? When did he first schedule the physical? We — just because he had such a full day yesterday,” Welker said, and added “And he had a colonoscopy today. A lot of people that know –”

“That is the nature of being President. And as you — and as I would note, in the pool report — and this may be why you’re asking — the meetings yesterday didn’t end until after eight o’clock last night. Obviously, the President was closely watching the vote last night, as we all were — maybe not through the totality of the eight-and-a-half-hour missives, but he was watching closely last night as well.”

Welker followed up by asking “Is there any discussion about having a doctor brief us, given that he is the oldest sitting Commander-in-Chief?”

“We will be releasing a comprehensive summary — a written summary — that will have details from the doctor and other experts who were consulted — medical experts who were consulted — that you’ll receive later today. So that, I think, is what our intention is,” Psaki said.

That report was released several hours later.

Watch above via C-Span.

