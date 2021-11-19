White House Doctor Says Biden ‘Remains a Healthy, Vigorous, 78-Year-Old’ After Physical

Joe Biden underwent his first physical as president on Friday, and his longtime doctor concluded he is still a “healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old.”

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, addressed two specific changes he has observed to Biden’s health since his last physical.

The first was his “increasing frequency and severity of ‘throat clearing’ and coughing during speaking engagements.”

He has exhibited such symptoms for as long as I have known him, but they certainly seem to be more frequent and more pronounced over the last few months. It is acknowledged that this perception may be artificially confounded by the undeniable fact that, as President, a much greater attention is directed toward his public engagements as compared to that which he experienced in previous positions. Nevertheless, this symptom is clearly present, and warranted detailed investigation.

The second was Biden’s gait being noticeably “stiffer and less fluid” than it was a year ago.

The president is being treated for seasonal allergies, gastroesophageal reflux, and more — including the colonoscopy earlier Friday.

Biden weighs 184 pounds and his blood pressure is 120/70.

O’Connor ultimately concludes, “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

You can read the full physical here.

