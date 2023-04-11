Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, joined Fox & Friends on Tuesday for a lengthy interview in which he repeated many of the same allegations he has made in past months against President Joe Biden and his family.

Comer, who accused the Bidens of influence peddling and enriching themselves from foreign adversaries, was asked by host Steve Doocy at the end of the interview if he had any actual evidence for the serious allegations. Comer replied to the question by repeating the allegations and at one point vowed to “change the laws” if in fact no laws had been broken.

Comer alleging illegal financial arrangements, concluded at one point in the interview, “We have some tips on what some of those credit card expenses were. We’re going to keep digging. And I think that in the end, the American people will know the truth about the Biden family.”

Doocy then asked the top Republican, “Congressman, exit question for you: Have you found that they, have you found evidence that anybody broke any laws?”

“Well, if the president was involved in this, obviously he would have broken many laws because we don’t believe that China would have paid the Biden family millions of millions of dollars for nothing. We believe that China was more than likely getting something in return. The same could be said for Ukraine with Burisma. The same could be said for some of these shady characters they were dealing with in Russia,” Comer replied, repeating allegations.

“So what we’re trying to determine is if, in fact, Joe Biden made policy decisions and did things that were not in the best interest of the American people in order to enrich his family, then those are laws that are certainly broken,” Comer continued, adding:

We’re going to fix the laws on influence peddling because this is getting out of control. And if we don’t have tighter ethics laws, we’re going to have countries like China that are going to come in and bar relatives of high-ranking government officials. And people are going to say, like the Democrats are saying now, ‘Well, they didn’t break any laws.’ Well, we’re going to change the laws. But with respect to Joe Biden, we’re focused on him because we’re very concerned that his family was getting his money because of things he was doing, both as vice president and president.

“Is it true you flipped one of, or one of Hunter Biden’s business partners is cooperating?” asked co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“We have several of Hunter Biden’s business partners who were in communication with right now. And I think the American people are going to learn a lot more about this in the coming weeks,” Comer replied as the interview ended.

