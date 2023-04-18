James Comer Gives Less-Than-Airtight Response When Asked If the Bidens Committed Crimes: ‘We Found a Lot That Should Be Illegal’

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who chairs the House Oversight Committee investigating the Biden family’s business dealings, said his panel has “found a lot that should be illegal” during its investigation.

Comer pledged in November that when he became chair, investigating the family of President Joe Biden would be his top priority.

Appearing on Tuesday’s CNN Primetime, Comer apprised viewers of the state of his probe.

“Have you found anything illegal while he was actually in office?” asked host Pamela Brown.

“Well, we found a lot that’s certainly unethical,” Comer responded. “We found a lot that should be illegal. The line is blurry as to what is legal and not legal with respect to family influence-peddling. I think people in both parties have argued for many years that family members of both Republicans and Democrats – especially family members of presidents – have benefited from our adversaries around the world.”

Republicans have long fixated on Hunter Biden after he landed a cushy do-nothing gig on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. That interest was turbocharged after Biden reportedly left a laptop at a Delaware repair shop. The president’s son failed to retrieve it, and the repairman made copies and gave one to Rudy Giuliani.

Brown noted that Comer claimed at least three Biden family members received payments originating from China.

“But you said it was 2017,” she said. “That was after Joe Biden had left office [as vice president].”

“It was,” Comer replied. “But the people that initiated the payments had met with Joe Biden while he was vice president.”

Watch above via CNN.

