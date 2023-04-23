NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Ousted After Admitting to ‘Inappropriate Relationship With a Woman in the Company’

NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell is stepping down after an investigation determined that he behaved inappropriately with a woman at the company.

Comcast, NBCUniversal’s parent company, put out a statement on Sunday to confirm that they reached a mutual agreement stipulating that “Mr. Shell will depart effective immediately following the Company’s investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.”

Shell also admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” his own statement confirming his departure.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” he said. “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

It is currently unknown who will replace Shell.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com