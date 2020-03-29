The New York Times reported Sunday that Falwell spoke to Dr. Thomas W. Eppes Jr., a university physician, who did not urge him to close the school.

Now nearly a half dozen students are reported sick with Covid-19 symptoms, and three were sent to a local hospital for testing, per the Times.

“As of Friday, Dr. Eppes said, nearly a dozen Liberty students were sick with symptoms that suggest Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Three were referred to local hospital centers for testing. Another eight were told to self-isolate,” The Times reported.

“Liberty will be notifying the community as deemed appropriate and required by law,” Falwell told the Times, adding that students returning to campus are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.