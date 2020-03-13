Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. on Fox and Friends Friday floated the theory that North Korea and China might have conspired to create the coronavirus in an effort to attack America.

Falwell’s theory follows that this plot was conceived in an effort to hurt President Donald Trump.

Falwell began by arguing that the coronavirus was being overplayed by the media: “And there was not the same hype. It was, you just didn’t see it on the news 24/7. And it makes you wonder if there’s a political reason for that.”

“It’s, you know, impeachment didn’t work and the Mueller report didn’t work and Article 25 didn’t work, and so maybe now this is their next attempt to get Trump,” he continued.

And then the half-baked theory: “The owner of a restaurant asked me last night. He said do you remember the North Korean leader promised us a Christmas present for America? Back in December. Could it be they got together with China and this is that present? I don’t know. But it really is something strange going on.”

The conspiracy theory floated by Falwell accompanied other pieces of misinformation about the coronavirus that aired on Fox & Friends Friday.

Watch above, via Fox News.

