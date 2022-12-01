Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Says He’s Excited About Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover, Tells Critics to ‘Give the Guy a Break’

Top Netflix boss Reed Hastings seems to be very excited about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Musk has come under fire in recent weeks for his haphazard decision making since acquiring the company. But in a surprising departure from those who consider Musk to be a horseman of the apocalypse, Hasting is calling for those tough critics to “give the guy a break.”

Hastings sat down for a conversation at The New York Times 2022 DealBook conference with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin. During the discussion, he spoke about Musk’s latest moves.

“Since you are a Twitter user, I should ask, and you’re on there all the time. What do you think? What’s going on?” Sorkin said.

“I’m excited. I’m excited. Elon Musk is the bravest, most creative person on the planet,” Hastings said smiling.

“I mean, you know, what he’s done in multiple areas is phenomenal. You know, his style is different than like — I’m trying to be like a really steady, respectable leader. You know, he doesn’t care. He’s just like out there, you know,” he continued.

“But think of a guy who’s spending $44 billion. He could have built a mile long yacht for $44 billion. Okay? But it’s like not good for the planet — he’s not interested. He’s in for the things that help,” Hastings insisted.

“Do you think what he is doing is good for the planet?” Sorkin asked.

“Absolutely. I’m a hundred percent convinced that he is trying to help the world in all of his endeavors,” Hastings replied.

The CEO even elaborated that Musk’s staunch belief in the importance of free speech is a principle both of the leaders value.

“Okay. And he’s trying to help the world on that one because he believes in free speech and it’s power for democracy and that there’s an option. Now, how he goes about it again, you know, is not how I would do it,” Hastings clarified.

“But I’m deeply respectful and I’m amazed that people are like so nit-picky on him. Yeah, sure, the blue check mark, he’s making a mess of some things or not, you know, but it’s like, give the guy a break. He just spent all this money to try to make it much better for democracy and society to have a more open platform. And I am sympathetic to that agenda,” he concluded.

Watch above via The New York Times.

