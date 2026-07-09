Federalist Co-Founder Sean Davis said married men “don’t have to worry about being accused of rape” while participating in some major victim-blaming against the women who have accused former Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner of sexual assault.

The accusations include a disturbing account by Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident who dated Platner for two years. She told Politico that Platner entered her home uninvited and “deeply intoxicated” in late 2021. He then “forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop.”

Racicot later told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she “absolutely” views what happened to her as “rape.”

In an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly, UnHerd editor Sohrab Ahmari, and Davis dissected Racicot’s language when speaking about the assault.

“This latest accuser who’s come forward to say that he went into her home, she talks about it, she doesn’t say, ‘He raped me, I told him no, and he forced me,’ she says something like, ‘He’s violated the language of consent repeatedly—'” Kelly said.

Ahmari jumped in to add that the language Racicot used was “consensually careless.” He appeared to be referencing a message Racicot sent a female friend in July 2023 after the friend posted photos to Facebook with Platner. In the message, Racicot uses the language “consensually careless” to be “very polite.”

“He can be charming and funny, and he’s a decently intelligent person, he’s not all bad, but I ended up in a bad situation with him and I will just very politely call him consensually careless at times … When drunk. Plus ptsd,” Racicot said in the messages obtained by The Washington Post.

Davis described the situation as a “clown car of terrible judgment involving every single person.”

“I’m going to apologize for coming off as a prude here, but we actually have this amazing institution in America. I call it marriage,” Davis said. “Within marriage, sex is normal. That’s what it’s designed for. You can do things, and you don’t have to worry about being accused of rape or non-consent.”

He went on to shame the women for having premarital sex with Platner and all parties involved for making “terrible decisions” in an angry soliloquy:

And I think when people go down this path, when they’re being promiscuous, when they’re with a guy like Graham Platner who’s obviously a dirtbag that they’ve had a longtime sexual relationship with, bad things happen there. So, I’m not trying to be judgmental, I’m trying to tell people that when you go down that road you are setting yourself up for bad outcomes. Graham Platner, you’re going to be accused of rape later. The women who are now talking about this stuff publicly, you had to go through that, number one. Now you are deciding to talk about it publicly so your husbands get to learn all about it now, I bet that’s super fun for them. It’s in the news, so your kids are going to read about it one day. Does anyone think that everything that happened here has been good for anyone involved? No, they all made terrible decisions. Sleeping with Graham Platner, bad decision. Being promiscuous before marriage or ever, bad decision. … And by the way, Democrat voters, you voted for this guy knowing what was going on, that he had a Nazi tattoo and that he got a little handsy and maybe kind of rape-y, and you voted for him anyway. I hate everyone in this story.

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