Ben Shapiro Accuses Candace Owens of ‘Working to Acquit’ Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin As Nasty Feud Heats Up

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro pulled no punches on Thursday in slamming his former coworker turned nemesis Candace Owens, accusing her of “working to acquit” Charlie Kirk’s alleged murderer.

Shapiro made the remark in reply to Owens sharing screenshots of her texts with Kirk purporting to trash Shapiro. She captioned the images with a post that read, “This your daily reminder that Charlie Kirk always hated Ben Shapiro— he thought he was an Israel-First Jew supremacist. And for years, Andrew Kolvet pretended to hate Ben too until the moment Charlie died.”

“Andrew Kolvet encompasses the spirit of Judas,” she added, referring to the longtime executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show and close friend of Kirk.

The spat between Shapiro and Owens has escalated in recent days as Tyler Robinson stands trial for allegedly killing Kirk in September of 2025. Owens has pushed multiple conspiracy theories regarding Kirk’s assassination since that day, including pointing the finger at everyone from Israeli operatives to Turning Point USA to the U.S. military.

Owens has long been known for her wild and outlandish conspiracy theories, including staking her entire “professional reputation” on the First Lady of France being a man, for which the Macrons are suing her. Owen’s popular podcast remains one of the most successful in the country, as well as a major draw on YouTube, where she boasts some 6 million subscribers.

Shapiro responded to Owens’s jab, writing, “See, here’s the thing: I don’t really care about personal drama.”

“I’ve said repeatedly that Charlie and I weren’t best friends. Maybe you were best friends with Charlie. Maybe not. I don’t know, nor do I care,” Shapiro said, adding:

For ten months, you’ve been slandering Charlie’s wife, his friends, and all of the people he worked with. You’re working to acquit his murderer. You’re spreading conspiratorial poison for cash. That’s something anyone of decency should condemn. The fact that so many are unwilling to do so is demonstrative of widespread cowardice, stupidity, wickedness…or all three.

Kolvet also ripped Owens on Wednesday, writing, “See, your big problem is that this entire thing is not about you, Candace. It’s about Charlie. It’s about Erika. It’s about his kids and his legacy. But time and time again you’ve hijacked Charlie’s story by smearing and slandering his wife, his org, and his friends (and countless other people). Now you’re even crashing out with the ‘I’m not suicidal’ nonsense.”

“It’s not about YOU, Candace,” he concluded.

See, your big problem is that this entire thing is not about you, Candace. It’s about Charlie. It’s about Erika. It’s about his kids and his legacy. But time and time again you’ve hijacked Charlie’s story by smearing and slandering his wife, his org, and his friends (and… https://t.co/gNOZ5gbKDT — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 9, 2026

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