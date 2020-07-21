New: AOC Says Yoho Yelled at Her Again Hours After Confrontation That Somehow Involved ‘Urine’

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) yelled at her again hours after a confrontation during which Yoho was heard calling her a “f*cking b*tch” following a rant that AOC says somehow involved “urine.”

On Tuesday, The Hill reported on the confrontation between Yoho and AOC, which the congresswoman confirmed happened in a tweet.

But Ocasio-Cortez went into greater detail in a series of direct messages with Yahoo! News’ Dylan Stableford and Brett Arnold, telling them that the ranting from Yoho and Texas Republican Rep. Roger Williams involved substances as disparate as “bread” and “urine.”

“When I pass other members on the steps, regardless of party, I usually nod or say hello if I’m able. Out of nowhere, Yoho comes up to me and puts his finger in my face and flies off in a rage. He started going off about shootings and bread and nonsense, calling me crazy, shameful, out of my mind, etc. “At first I tried to talk to him, but that just made him yell over me more,” she continued. “Williams then started joining in, yelling things at me and said something about throwing urine — I don’t know what that was about. I said he was being rude and that this was unbelievable and started to walk away. He said, ‘I’M RUDE? You’re calling ME rude?!’ And I just kept walking to my vote.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to say that she confronted Yoho about his behavior later that day, telling Yahoo! that “I actually confronted him later that day about what he did and he doubled down, yelling at me again for a second time later in the afternoon.”

And as she tweeted on her public timeline, Ocasio-Cortez told Yahoo! that this was the first conversation she’d ever had with Yoho, to her recollection.

Read the full report here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]