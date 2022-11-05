The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol says it has warned former President Donald Trump and his attorneys that they “must” begin producing documents they’ve subpoenaed, and that they will not change the date for Trump’s deposition.

On Friday night, the January 6 Committee said in a statement that they’ve received “correspondence” from Team Trump, and that Trump has until next week to turn over the documents — and will get no extension on his deposition:

Bolton, MS & Wilson, WY—Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) today issued the following statement: “We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel in connection with the Select Committee’s subpoena. We have informed the former President’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th.”

The January 6 Committee held its purported final hearing several weeks ago, which featured never-before-seen evidence and testimony, new footage of the attack from inside and outside the Capitol, and climaxed with a dramatic vote to subpoena Trump.

They made good on that promise by issuing the subpoena on October 21. Trump and his lawyers were supposed to have produced the documents by Friday. The committee’s statement gives them until next week, but denies extra time for Trump to be questioned.

Recently, President Joe Biden was asked if Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee subpoena in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart:

JONATHAN CAPEHART: Should he comply? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Well, look, I’m not going to opine on what he should do, but I think the committee handled it very well. And they’ve been straightforward to the point, and it seems to me that would make sense. But I’m not going to get, because if I get in that, then they’re going to, then it’s well, am I influencing the committee and the rest, so I’ve been very, very circumspect about anything I’ve been saying. JONATHAN CAPEHART: One more question on that, though. What would it say to the American people if he didn’t testify? Do you think? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Well, a portion of them, they’d say “That’s great.” And to a larger portion, I think they’d say that was a mistake.

