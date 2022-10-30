NEW POLL: 7 Out of 10 Republican Voters Believe a Strong Economy is a ‘Bigger Concern’ Than a ‘Functioning Democracy’

A new survey finds that seven in 10 Republican voters consider a “strong economy” a “bigger concern” than “a functioning Democracy.”

According to a poll put out Sunday by CBS News, more than two-thirds of GOP voters believe the economy to be a more pressing worry than a functioning Democracy.

When asked “Which is a bigger concern?” and presented with the options “a functioning Democracy” and “a strong economy,” 70 percent of Republican voters opted for the latter, against just 29 percent who chose the former. Those percentages roughly flip-flopped for Democratic voters. Nearly two-thirds, 63 percent, believe a functioning democracy is a bigger concern, while just 21 percent think it’s the economy.

Elsewhere in the survey, 79 percent of voters overall believe “things in the U.S. today” are “out of control,” while just 21 percent say they are “under control.”

And 40 percent of Republicans say that they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who “denies [President Joe] Biden won in 2020. Just 11 percent say they would be less likely to vote for that candidate, while 49 percent say it wouldn’t matter much.

