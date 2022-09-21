NEW POLL: DeSantis Surges Past Trump in Florida – With 15-POINT Swing Since January

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has surged past former President Donald Trump in one primary poll of their shared home state, with a 15-point swing since the last time the poll was taken.

A new Suffolk University/USA TODAY Network poll of likely Florida voters found that “Former President Donald Trump’s support among Republican voters in Florida for another presidential bid has significantly eroded this year”:

Former President Donald Trump’s support among Republican voters in Florida for another presidential bid has significantly eroded this year, a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has scored gains in the home state they now share. In a hypothetical 2024 presidential primary in the Sunshine State, DeSantis now leads Trump 48%-40%. That’s a reversal from a USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll of Florida in January, when Trump led DeSantis 47%-40%. ‘This doesn’t necessarily mean DeSantis would lead in any other GOP primary state,’ said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. ‘But it is one data point suggesting a shift in preferences from GOP voters away from Trump and toward DeSantis from Republicans who know both potential combatants quite well.’”

Polling has also consistently shown DeSantis running stronger against President Joe Biden than Trump in Florida, including the last time the Suffolk poll was taken.

But as Politico notes, despite DeSantis showing signs of credibility as a 2024 candidate, Trump still dominates national Republican primary polls:

The picture is quite different nationally. In new POLITICO/Morning Consult polling out today, Trump garners 52% among all Republican voters, with DeSantis grabbing just 19% — though Trump’s support has sagged by five points from where it was a month ago.

Trump continues to dominate Republicans despite weathering bombshell after bombshell in the FBI probe of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and a summer of devastating January 6 hearings.

DeSantis has dominated headlines lately with his ostentatiously political transports of migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard and (maybe) Delaware, but time will tell if it helps him further dent Trump’s support with GOP voters.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com