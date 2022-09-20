WATCH: Biden Cracks Wise to Shouted Question About DeSantis Sending Migrants to Delaware

President Joe Biden answered a shouted question about a surge in border migration, and cracked a joke about reports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware.

Since last week, cable news has been dominated by planeloads of migrants being sent to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts by DeSantis, and buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott being dropped off outside the official VP’s residence at the Naval Observatory — just the latest in a series of stunts in which Republican governors relocate asylum-seekers to make a political point about record apprehensions at the southern border. On Monday, reports surfaced that Delaware could be the next destination.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Biden delivered remarks on the DISCLOSE Act in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, and as he closed out the speech, reporters began shouting questions about the situation at the border.

Biden stopped at the door, and turned to answer them, first explaining his view of the cause of the record crossings, and then to crack a joke when asked about the DeSantis reports:

Q Mr. President, why is the border more overwhelmed under your watch? Q Mr. President, have you spoken to Mitch McConnell about rallying Republican votes? Q Mr. President, on the border, why is it more overwhelmed under your watch? THE PRESIDENT: Can’t you holler louder? I’m sorry, I didn’t hear. Q On the border, why is the border more overwhelmed under your watch, Mr. President? THE PRESIDENT: Because there are three countries that are — never have — there are fewer — fewer immigrants coming from Central America and from Mexico. This is a totally different circumstance. What’s on my watch now is Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. And the ability to send them back to those states is not rational. You could send them back and have them — we’re working with Mexico and other countries to see if we can stop the flow. But that’s the difference. Thank you. Q What more can your administration be doing, Mr. President? Q Ron DeSantis — it looks like he’s sending migrants to Delaware. Do you have any comment or response to that, sir? THE PRESIDENT: He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

