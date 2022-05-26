Herschel Walker Invokes Cain and Abel, Pitches New Social Media Department in Rambling Proposal to Stop School Shootings

Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker gave a very bizarre answer about his proposed solution to America’s gun violence problem in light of the Uvalde school shooting.

Walker joined Fox & Friends on Thursday, where he was asked for his reaction to the massacre that left 19 children and 2 adults dead at Robb Elementary School in Texas. He began by offering his sympathies to the victims’ families, but he pivoted to bash people “trying to score political points” by demanding action on gun control.

The Senate hopeful called for expanded mental health funding, and saying “we got to get back into prayer” in order to address school shootings. When Brian Kilmeade asked Walker to elaborate his stance on background checks and assault weapons, the former NFL running back gave a meandering answer that involved the Biblical first murder, plus the formation of a new department of some kind to regulate social media.

They want to score political points. Let’s be honest. What we need to do is look into the person that did the shooting. The same thing that’s happened — whether it was in Texas, in New York, in Chicago, the thing happening in Buffalo — you know. People see that it’s the person wielding that weapon. You know, Cain killed Abel, and that’s the problem that we have. And I said, what we need to do is look into how we can stop those things. You talked about doing a disinformation [board]. What about getting a department that can look at young men, that’s looking at women, that’s looking at their social media. What about doing that? Looking at things like that? And we can stop that that way. But yet, they want to continue to talk about taking away your constitutional rights.

Walker’s answer comes after a similar moment he had recently when he was asked about possible new gun laws, and he answered “What I’d like to do, what I’d like to do is see it and everything and stuff.” Walker will face Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in November, and his primary win came despite concerns about his behavior and frustration among his fellow Republicans for dodging scrutiny on the issues.

Watch above, via Fox News.

