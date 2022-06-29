New Poll: Trump-Backed Herschel Walker 10 Points Behind Raphael Warnock

Hershel Walker, the Trump-backed GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, trails Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) by 10 points, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll.

The poll, published Wednesday, found Warnock leading Walker 54% to 44%.

The poll was conducted from Thursday to Monday and surveyed 1,500 Georgia voters. It carried a margin of error of 2.5 %.

The same poll found incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp tied with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams at 48% each.

Walker is behind Warnock in terms of partisan loyalty. The poll found Walker winning 93% of the likely GOP vote and Warnock winning 7%.

Warnock, on the other hand, is winning 97% of the vote among likely Democratic Party voters to Walker’s 2%.

While the partisan enthusiasm gap is undoubtedly helping Warnock, it is the independent voters who are really tipping the scales in his favor. Independent voters prefer the gaffe-plagued Warnock by 62% to 33%.

Warnock’s 10-point lead is a remarkable turnaround since January when the same poll found Walker leading Warnock 49% to 48%.

Former President Donald Trump has had a very bad run in Georgia since 2020. Trump not only narrowly lost the state to Joe Biden, but the GOP also went on to lose two U.S. Senate seats in January runoff elections mired by Trump’s baseless accusations of voter fraud in November 2020.

Trump unsuccessfully worked to unseat Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in their primaries for standing by the integrity of Georgia’s presidential election.

