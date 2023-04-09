NEW POLL: Most Americans Believe Trump’s Hush Money Scheme Was a Crime AND He Should’ve Been Charged For It

A fresh ABC News/Ipsos poll shows that an increasing number of Americans agree that Donald Trump did something illegal by paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.

The poll is a follow-up to an ABC News/Ipsos study earlier in the month, and the data indicates that more people have decided on the level of seriousness for Trump’s actions now that he has been charged on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money arrangement. The poll finds that 53 percent of Americans think Trump intentionally acted illegally in this case, while 11 percent say Trump’s actions were wrong but unintentional, and 20 percent believe he did nothing wrong.

The results represent a slight uptick in the number of Americans who were undecided about Trump’s actions in the last ABC News/Ipsos poll, but now think they were very or somewhat serious.

The new poll finds that 50 percent of Americans say Trump should have been charged in the case, a five point boost from the 45 percent who said the same in the previous poll. On top of that, 52 percent say Trump’s actions were “serious” to varying degrees, while only 39 percent said they were “not serious.”

The shift has been favorable to those who found the charges “very serious,” since that result was 6 points higher than the last week’s result, whereas the “not serious” bracket went up only 4 points. Only eight percent of Americans still say they do not know how they feel about the severity of the charges, which is down from the 14 percent ABC/Ipsos had before.

While opinions about the charges have fallen upon party lines, the poll notes that more Independents agree Trump’s actions were serious. Fifty-four percent of Independent respondents called the charges “very or somewhat serious,” an 11 point increase from the 43 percent previously observed.

