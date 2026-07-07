Fox’s Mark Levin Calls Out Trump Giving ‘Gifts’ to Turkey: ‘Big Mistake’

Fox News anchor and pro-MAGA pundit Mark Levin called out President Donald Trump for saying he was going to lift sanctions on Turkey on Tuesday, with Levin saying he was making a “big mistake.”

Levin shared his displeasure on X, shortly after the president met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. The televised meeting coincided with Trump traveling to Turkey for the latest NATO Summit — a summit Trump said he wouldn’t have attended, if not for his great respect for his “friend” Erdogan.

Trump also said he was considering whether to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey — even though there are legal restrictions against it — because the country has been “more loyal” than other NATO allies. The president added, “We’re going to be taking the sanctions off.” Trump suspended Turkey’s participation in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program during his first term after Turkey bought Russian missile defense systems, citing concern that U.S. technology could end up in Russian hands.

Levin responded to a clip of Trump’s sanctions comment that showed Erdogan looking fairly happy about the news, with Erdogan smirking and giving a quick thumbs up gesture. But Levin hated it.

“It’s Christmas in Turkey,” he posted — which was clearly just a figure of speech, since Turkey is 97% Muslim.

“We’re piling on so many generous and expensive gifts even Erdogan is surprised,” he continued. “Big Mistake.”

It’s Christmas in Turkey. We’re piling on so many generous and expensive gifts even Erdogan is surprised. Big mistake. https://t.co/LuXrBsX4rF — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 7, 2026

Levin’s criticism stands out, considering he has been one of the president’s biggest media supporters. He saluted Trump for his strong alliance with Israel and dubbed him America’s “first Jewish president” at a Hanukkah celebration last year.

Trump returned the favor in April when Levin was in a feud with Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson. The president defended Levin by calling him a “Great American Patriot” and said his media rivals were simply “jealous.”

Still, Levin has not shied away from criticizing Trump on occasion. Most recently, he bashed Trump’s “unthinkable” Memorandum of Understanding with Iran. Levin has urged Trump to “finish off” Iran, rather than negotiate with its theocratic leaders.

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