New Poll Shows Third of Americans Support Firing Trump Donors

Nearly a third of Americans would support firing business executives who donate to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, according to a new survey conducted by the Cato Institute.

The study found an even greater number of liberals — 50 percent — would support taking the same action, while 36 percent of conservatives supported firing executives who donated to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. Of all Americans polled, 31 percent support firing Trump donors, while 22 percent support firing Biden donors.

The survey also suggested Americans are becoming more fearful of experiencing consequences for expressing their political views — and that young people are driving efforts to punish each other over political disagreements.

Fully 44 percent of Americans under the age of 30 said they support firing executives who contribute to Trump’s campaign, compared to 21 percent of those over the age of 65. Young conservatives were similar to their elders in terms of tolerating Biden supporters: 27 percent said they supported firing Biden donors, slightly more than 20 percent of those over the age of 65.

Republican voters (38 percent) and Asian voters (43 percent) were the most worried about losing their jobs or “missing out on job opportunities” if their political opinions became known. Democratic voters (28 percent) and black voters (22 percent) were the least concerned.

The study was conducted July 1-6 by Cato in collaboration with YouGov, and included 2,000 Americans aged 18 or older. The survey’s margin of error was +/- 2.36 percentage points.

