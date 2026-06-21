A Fox News host criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a “nepo baby” — just days after she invited her own daughter to appear on her show.

In a segment on Fox & Friends Sunday, Rachel Campos-Duffy blasted the New York City mayor as a weak man who benefitted from the opportunities afforded him by his parents.

“He’s not going to put your barbecue together, no question about that,” Campos-Duffy said. “That’s nepo baby Zohran Mondani, who’s now running the city of New York.”

Critics of Mamdani have attacked Mamdani as a “nepo baby” — a popular term for someone who gained unique opportunities or advantages because of their parents — ever since the launch of his 2025 mayoral candidacy. Mamdani is the son of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.

However, it would seem to be a tad hypocritical for Campos-Duffy to derisively use the term — given her penchant for promoting the career of her own daughter. Evita Duffy-Alfonso, a right-wing independent journalist, has received a ton of promotion on her mother’s show — making many appearances over the past year to weigh in on a variety of topics, including Mamdani. She has also done many other hits across the Fox News lineup and even penned op-eds for Fox News Digital.

Duffy-Alfonso’s most recent appearance on Fox News came Friday night — when her mom filled in as host of Jesse Watters Primetime.

“Let’s bring in … independent journalist, and my daughter, Evita Duffy-Alfonso,” Campos-Duffy said.

On top of her mother’s powerful position, Duffy-Alfonso is also the daughter of a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Watch above, via Fox News.

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