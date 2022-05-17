New Yorkers Fume Over News de Blasio May Run For Congress: ‘No no no no no no no no….’

The New York Post’s Bernadette Hogan reported on Tuesday that former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is eyeing a run for New York’s newly drawn 10th Congressional District.

De Blasio reportedly spoke with New York state Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and told him that “he is committed to running in the race.”

“He’s in, he’s running — he’s calling people,” said Eichenstein, according to The Post.

“Based on the conversation that I had with him earlier today, he is running for Congress in the new NY-10 Congressional District,” Eichenstein added.

Vanity Fair’s Chris Smith wrote about de Blasio’s “lukewarm legacy” in December 2021 as the term-limited mayor was on his way out of office.

“The outgoing mayor’s stubbornness produced a string of controversies—including around fundraising, and his visits to the Park Slope YMCA. He fumbled police reform, observers say. But with time, his tenure might look a lot rosier,” Smith wrote, noting that most New Yorkers were ready for a change.

Reactions online came fast as many pundits and observers expressed their dismay at the news.

The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast tweeted out the story with the comment: “No no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no”

David G. Greenfield, an adjunct professor at Brooklyn Law School, noted “This Boro Park inclusive seat is shaping up to be the most interesting open Congressional seat in NYC. Notably @SEichenstein declined to endorse Bill de Blasio in this story.”

Hunter Petro, an intern with the New York State Democratic Party, tweeted: “Oof.”

Russell Drew added, “Some people just can’t read the room. Still, in a fractured Democratic primary where all you need is a plurality to win, Bill de Blasio stands a chance. #NY10”

“Can’t believe I might be represented by Congressman de Blasio,” jested journalist Theo Wayt.

