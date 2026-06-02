Netanyahu Insider Disputes Explosive Report on Trump Call — But Confirms President Told PM Defending Israel Is ‘Difficult’

An insider with ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disputed the explosive reporting about an phone call Netanyahu had with President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Axios reported that Trump fumed at Netanyahu on a recent call over Israel’s military action in the Middle East. Weeks earlier, Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire to begin negotiating terms for a more lasting peace. While the ceasefire was established, however, Israel continued to attack Lebanon. Iran insisted that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire, while Israel denied that claim. As a result, Iran repeatedly threatened to end negotiations with the U.S. until the country reined Israel in.

Sources told Axios that Trump allegedly went off on Netanyahu, calling the prime minister “crazy” and asking him, “What the f*ck are you doing?” Trump reportedly even said, “Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

The next day, N12 News reporter Amit Segal challenged that retelling of the phone call. While he acknowledged the call was “tense,” he called the Axios report “inaccurate.”

“Trump did not make personal remarks about jail or claim Netanyahu is hated globally,” Segal said, citing a “very senior official” within Netanyahu’s administration.

“​Instead, the tense call focused on conflicting social media posts: Trump felt Netanyahu implied the war was continuing at full intensity, while Netanyahu felt Trump implied a total ceasefire,” wrote Segal.

Segal did, however, confirm that Trump told the prime minister that Israel has become “difficult” to defend on the global stage.

“​Trump did note that defending Israels global position is difficult and breeds hatred,” Segal continued. “Ultimately, the call ended with an understanding: Israel will hold off on striking Beirut as long as it is not attacked within its own borders.”

EXCLUSIVE: According to a very senior official on the PM’s team on the late-night Netanyahu-Trump call, the Axios report is inaccurate. Trump did not make personal remarks about jail or claim Netanyahu is hated globally. ​Instead, the tense call focused on conflicting social… — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) June 2, 2026

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