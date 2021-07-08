New York’s Subway System Becomes Gross Waterpark As Flash Flood Hits

By Michael LucianoJul 8th, 2021, 7:08 pm
 

Flooded subway

There are many things I miss about living in New York, but the subway is not one of them. Yes, it is convenient. But just like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates, when you enter an MTA subway station, you never know what you’re going to get. And amid a torrential downpour on Thursday, New Yorkers got the subway juices.

Here’s what it looked like just outside the station:

Some even tried using a trash bag hack… with mixed results.

Meanwhile, riders in Midtown were treated to an impromptu fountain in Penn Station:

Things also looked dicey at the 149th Street stop for the 4 train:

The flooding was especially bad in northern Manhattan and the Bronx, where several motorists were stranded and rescued in floodwaters on the Major Deegan Expressway.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: