New York’s Subway System Becomes Gross Waterpark As Flash Flood Hits

There are many things I miss about living in New York, but the subway is not one of them. Yes, it is convenient. But just like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates, when you enter an MTA subway station, you never know what you’re going to get. And amid a torrential downpour on Thursday, New Yorkers got the subway juices.

Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Here’s what it looked like just outside the station:

Flooding was spotted both inside, and above, the 157th Street subway station in #WashingtonHeights earlier today as severe storms move through. Video: @Noxluc Keep track of the weather here: https://t.co/2CPjKXI0Au pic.twitter.com/UgK32DzWkF — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 8, 2021

Some even tried using a trash bag hack… with mixed results.

Potato sack race approach pic.twitter.com/DBzuqoIdTM — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

BREAKING 🚨 Subway station completely flooded in NYC people wearing trash bags to pass the water-filled subways pic.twitter.com/audf0HJTm5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, riders in Midtown were treated to an impromptu fountain in Penn Station:

Things also looked dicey at the 149th Street stop for the 4 train:

Uhhhh hey MTA…? pic.twitter.com/toIZBdfqfL — zaddy long legs (@williamferr94) July 8, 2021

The flooding was especially bad in northern Manhattan and the Bronx, where several motorists were stranded and rescued in floodwaters on the Major Deegan Expressway.

