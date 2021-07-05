Liz Harrington, the new spokesperson for Donald Trump, seemed to have tweeted an article from the Bradenton Herald before reading it.

The article detailed the former president’s campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida this weekend, giving viewers a rundown of his speech while explicitly stating that he lost the 2020 election.

“Without evidence, Trump continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election, calling it a ‘totally rigged and dishonest election,'” wrote Ryan Callihan and Mark Young. “There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.

The article, titled “Donald Trump calls 2020 election ‘totally rigged and dishonest’ at Florida rally,” also included the subheadline, “There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”

The disclaimer was even included in Harrington’s tweet promoting the article:

“Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds”https://t.co/X5IRlXXRpm — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 4, 2021

Harrington, however, included another line, “Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds,” yet failed to mention that the quote was attributed to organizers of the event.

“Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds, organizers said,” reads the full quote. “The event gave Trump’s most fervent supporters an opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend with the 45th president and other conservative firebrands.

The article also noted that crowd members chanted “Trump won,” adding, “There has never been any substantial evidence of voter fraud that would have overturned Trump’s 2020 defeat as Trump has claimed.”

