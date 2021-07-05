South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Ignites Ridicule With #SparklerSuck July 4th Tweet Mocking Joe Biden

By Colby HallJul 5th, 2021, 10:07 am
 
Kristi Noem 2020 RNC

Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images.

South Dakota Kristi Noem curiously celebrated the Fourth of July, in part, by ridiculing President Joe Biden and … sparklers?

Noem is a rising star in the current Trump-controlled iteration of the Republican party, enjoys a very bright political future presuming the politics remain the same in the GOP, and as such, loves to express fealty to former President Donald Trump by trolling the current sitting president on this great nation’s birthday because nothing says patriotism than political animus. Or something.

Noem tweeted out a photo composition that showed an image of fireworks going off over Mt. Rushmore, with a caption that read “Trump’s America,” with two images of her and her family sadly posing with sparklers, and a caption that read “Joe Biden’s America.” In case the pure political troll job was missed by her followers, she added the hashtag #SparklersSuck.

It’s an interesting play, particularly for a sitting Governor, to opt to spend time on Independence Day mocking the sitting president and not, you know, cooking burgers, hot dogs, and celebrating this great country that’s comprised of many races, creeds, and political beliefs. But Governor Noem seems to understand that she derives political power from being mean, or at least that’s what is suggested by this tweet. Which earned bipartisan blue-checked rebuke. To wit:

