South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Ignites Ridicule With #SparklerSuck July 4th Tweet Mocking Joe Biden

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem curiously celebrated the Fourth of July, in part, by ridiculing President Joe Biden and … sparklers?

Noem is a rising star in the current Trump-controlled iteration of the Republican party, enjoys a very bright political future presuming the politics remain the same in the GOP, and as such, loves to express fealty to former President Donald Trump by trolling the current sitting president on this great nation’s birthday because nothing says patriotism than political animus. Or something.

Noem tweeted out a photo composition that showed an image of fireworks going off over Mt. Rushmore, with a caption that read “Trump’s America,” with two images of her and her family sadly posing with sparklers, and a caption that read “Joe Biden’s America.” In case the pure political troll job was missed by her followers, she added the hashtag #SparklersSuck.

It’s an interesting play, particularly for a sitting Governor, to opt to spend time on Independence Day mocking the sitting president and not, you know, cooking burgers, hot dogs, and celebrating this great country that’s comprised of many races, creeds, and political beliefs. But Governor Noem seems to understand that she derives political power from being mean, or at least that’s what is suggested by this tweet. Which earned bipartisan blue-checked rebuke. To wit:

Fucking cry more, you whiny gasbag. https://t.co/gq59iJ7Ell — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) July 5, 2021

The West burns. Whatever happened to leaders actually leading and to governors exercising a minimum of responsible governance, instead of resorting to irresponsible, puerile whining? https://t.co/WrDP1U3CLd — Sabine Nölke (@SabineNolke) July 5, 2021

I guess Noem likes America better when the federal government does things instead of the state? Or used car salesman billionaires. Anything but her state government paying it, it seems. https://t.co/sb2MnCANeI — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) July 5, 2021

You know who would be disgusted by someone dividing our country into a “Trump’s America” and “Biden’s America” on the Fourth of July? The four fellows carved into that mountain. https://t.co/Ny9b22QuDV — Ted Roosevelt V (@RooseveltTed) July 5, 2021

It's still early, but in the running for most nonsensical tweet of the day. https://t.co/pkivqJgftv — Joe Hunter (@MrJoeHunter) July 5, 2021

