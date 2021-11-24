J.J. Watt, who plays defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, reportedly offered to cover the funeral costs for all the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy on Wednesday.

Watt was born in Waukesha, which was the scene of a horrific car-ramming attack on Sunday night that has so far left six dead.

Five of the victims were initially identified as 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 71-year-old LeAnna Owen, 52-year-old Tamara Durand and 52-year-old Jane Kulich.

A sixth victim, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, underwent brain surgery on Sunday night and succumbed to injuries late Tuesday.

Watt played football at Pewaukee High School, near Waukesha, and later at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This is not the first time Watt has made such a gesture. In 2018, he offered to cover the funeral costs of the people who died in the Santa Fe High School shooting

He reacted on Twitter to the news of the deadly attack:

“Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images. Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe. Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded.” Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images. Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe. Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 22, 2021

