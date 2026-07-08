NATO Secretary Mark Rutte Says Trump ‘Absolutely Was Right’ About Greenland

NATO Secretary Mark Rutte raised eyebrows when he declared President Donald Trump “absolutely was right” to push for control of Greenland.

Trump renewed his focus on Greenland Tuesday during a meeting with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, where he said in response to reporters questions: “Well, that’s what hurt my relationship with NATO, because Greenland doesn’t help Denmark.”

“Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland, but it’s an important part for the United States, and it’s surrounded by China ships and Russian ships, and that’s not going to happen,” Trump continued.

The comments prompted Denmark to again vow to defend Greenland, according to The Washington Post.

Rutte made the surprising comments Wednesday during a news conference:

Mr. President I agreed in Davos in January, is first of all for, when it comes to the defense of the Arctic, he absolutely was right, because there is a huge risk that Russia and China will gain more and more access to the Arctic. And the discussion we had and the deal which we made is for NATO, particularly the seven countries bordering on the Arctic including of course the US through NORSOCOM and NORAD, so that means Canada with NORAD and then of course the five European allies Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working together backed up by all the other allies making sure that the Arctic stays safe. This is Arctic Sentry launched by the Supreme Allied Commander early February. And then secondly, and here you’re right, I’m not allowed to discuss or make any commitments on this second part. The second part is about trilateral talks between the US, Greenland, and Denmark led by the foreign ministers of the United States, Greenland, and Denmark. Basically to make sure that whatever investments when it comes to the Golden Dome or deployment of troops on Greenland will be being made in the future. And that if Greenland would change its constitutional position within the kingdom of Denmark, that these commitments, these deals are still valid, and that’s why also Greenland is involved in those talks. I’m not involved in those talks. So your question are you allowed etc. On the second part this is up to the three parties. These talks are ongoing. When it comes to the first, of course, it is my role to work with our military leaders to make sure that we implement this Arctic Sentry and that’s exactly what we are doing.

Watch above via the Guardian.

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