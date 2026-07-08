Zelensky Doesn’t Miss a Beat When Asked About Peace Talks in Moscow: ‘There Are a Lot of Ukrainian Drones There’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got some laughs during a press conference Wednesday when President Donald Trump asked about peace talks with Russia.

In a wide ranging, gaffe-filled presser — during which Trump appeared to mistake Zelensky for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — Trump asked his counterpart if he would be willing to sit for peace talks in Moscow instead of a more neutral location.

Zelensky, a former comedian, didn’t miss a beat, prompting the roomful of reporters to burst out laughing:

DONALD TRUMP: He’s got a lot of support. I just left the room with, you know, where they have I mean, mostly European Canada, but mostly European countries. And they have great support for Ukraine. And, uh, you know, really great support. One of the things you talk about questions for Putin, but one of the things that I talked to him about was, uh, where would you want to meet? And he said, ideally in Moscow, I said, you’re not going to meet in Moscow. You know, it just doesn’t work. You can’t do that. But uh, he’ll meet and Zelensky is going to meet and something’s going to happen. It’s going to be positive. And I think I hope it’s going to happen soon because they have, number one, lives. But number two, building your country because it’s got a — it’s got a tremendous future, in my opinion. Yeah. REPORTER: And when would that happen? TRUMP: I don’t know, I don’t know. REPORTERS: Mr. President. Mr. President. TRUMP: Putin said I would love to meet in Moscow. And I said, I don’t think, you know, I have to put myself his position. I don’t know that he’d go to Moscow. Maybe he would. Would you go to Moscow? VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY: It’s difficult. There are lots of Ukrainian drones there. That’s right. Dangerous. Watch above via CNN.

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