Nicholas Cage Says He Was Convinced That He Was an Alien as a Child: ‘I Was Certain I Was From Another Planet’

Actor Nicolas Cage opened up about his isolated childhood during a recent interview, saying that at some points growing up, he believed he was a martian.

According to the New York Post, in a new interview with Rampstyle magazine, Cage talked about his difficulties connecting with people as a kid.

Cage told the magazine, “I was shocked the day I went to the doctor’s office as a child and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton because I was certain I was from another planet.”

“My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien,” Cage said discussing his father August Coppola.

The actor said it was watching singer David Bowie perform that made him realize he could turn to acting as a way to identify with others.

“I realized I needed to do something, so I became an actor,” he said.

Cage is no stranger to sharing weird stories in interviews.

Back in 2009, he told Parade Magazine about being stalked on the set of the 1999 drama Bringing Out the Dead. The stalker was in fact a person dressed as a mime who followed him around.

“I guess it would fall into the stalker category more or less. I was being stalked by a mime — silent but maybe deadly. Somehow, this mime would appear on the set of Bringing Out the Dead and start doing strange things. I have no idea how it got past security. Finally, the producers took some action and I haven’t seen the mime since. But it was definitely unsettling,” Cage said.

Cage has also been known to have a very eccentric personal life.

At one point, he had a $150,000 pet octopus named Cool, which he claimed helped him become a better actor.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com