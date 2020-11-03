MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace suggested her network’s viewers were beginning to drink as a result of Florida trending for President Donald Trump in the election.

“It is a state that has been increasingly difficult for Democrats to win in statewide,” Wallace noted during an evening panel discussion. “You can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down, and you can hear liquor cabinets opening all across this great land. But Florida wasn’t a state the Biden campaign was counting on, Florida wasn’t a state essential to a Biden win.”

Trump was leading in the state with 51 percent of the vote to 48 percent for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shortly before 10 Tuesday evening, with The New York Times and Decision Desk HQ projecting Trump would prevail.

