Nigel Farage May Flee UK After Claiming Banks Are Shunning Him Over Brexit: ‘This Is Serious Political Persecution’

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage may leave the United Kingdom after claiming his bank accounts were closed over his role in Brexit.

In a six-minute video posted on his Twitter account, Farage claimed he was the victim of “serious political persecution” after his banking group of 43 years told him two months ago they were close his accounts.

Farage did not name the organization but said he spoke with the bank’s chairman who claimed it was “a commercial decision.” He then told his followers that seven other banks have rejected his application for a personal and business account.

“I won’t really be able to exist or function in a modern 21st century Britain,” Farage said. “‘I’m beginning to think that perhaps life in the United Kingdom is now becoming completely unliveable because of the levels of prejudice against me.”

The establishment are trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts. I have been given no explanation or recourse as to why this is happening to me. This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system. If they can do it to me, they… pic.twitter.com/O4xQ1h79ub — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 29, 2023

Farage then speculated that the political “establishment” in Britain was going after him for his role in campaign in favor of Britain leave the European Union. “They know, if I hadn’t done what I did, with the help of thousands of people in our people’s army, there never would have been a referendum, let alone a victory,” the British conservative firebrand claimed.

Last year, Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant claimed in the House of Commons that Farage was paid over £500,000 by Russia Today for his appearances on the Kremlin-backed network in 2018. Farage said these claims may have led to his accounts being closed while denying any wrongdoing: “I didn’t receive a penny from any source with even any link to Russia.”

The GB News host added that without a proper bank account he has become “a non-person.”

