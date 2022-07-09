MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Says Media Should Report ‘Good News’: Gas Prices ‘Going Down,’ Companies ‘Are Hiring Hiring And Hiring!’

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said the media is missing the “good news” in the economy, namely declining gas prices and the fact that “Businesses are hiring, hiring, and hiring!”

Ruhle was a guest on Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Reports to discuss the June jobs report that showed 372,000 jobs created in June — tens of thousands more than expected — while unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, meeting expectations.

STEPHANIE RUHLE: The real positive to take away is when you start to raise rates, the fear is businesses are going to lay people off. They can’t grow. Well, that’s not the case. Businesses are hiring, hiring, and hiring!

HALLIE JACKSON: What’s a piece of this, Steph, as this story and these jobs numbers been covered throughout the day today, that you think is missing from the broader conversation? Like what’s the angle that we’re not talking about that we should be?

STEPHANIE RUHLE: Well, the fact that this is good news, right? It’s easy to say, look at gas prices, they’re so high. But guess what? Look closer at gas prices.

HALLIE JACKSON: That’s right. I was just going to ask you about that.

STEPHANIE RUHLE: …sort of find the sort of… Gas prices are actually going down. And to simply say, “What is the administration doing? This is a huge problem!”

You have to remember, when you look at the economy, all of this was caused by COVID. And yes, we are getting through COVID, but you’ve still got supply chain issues because of China. Nobody predicted the war and that’s caused food prices to go up, lumber prices to go up, gas prices to go up.

The good news that I want everyone to take away is, yes, this is a complicated time. Things are expensive, but all of this is part of a broader theme, which is economic recovery. And I would want to remind people of where we were two years ago, potentially facing economic disaster.