OAN Host Keeps Asking For Cash On Air to Fund Her Efforts to Challenge the 2020 Election

A host at One America News Network has taken to fundraising her efforts to dispute the 2020 election on air.

The liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America reported that OAN personality Christina Bobb has repeatedly promoted a group called Voices & Votes. The organization describes itself as a group working to “raise awareness and encourage community involvement to stand up for freedom of speech and election integrity,” and also to “mobilize efforts on the ground to legally challenge specific rules, regulations, or operations that violate free speech or election integrity.”

Bobb happens to be the CEO and president of the group, while Chanel Rion, another of the network’s most prominent figures, is their chief marketing officer.

The report from Media Matters writer Bobby Lewis notes that the group has been raising money for the widely–mocked attempt to audit Arizona’s 2020 election results, as well as audits for other states. The report documented 22 examples in just over a month in which Bobb told viewers to financially back the audit by contributing to Voices & Votes. Repeated airings of the segment indicate that OAN showed Bobb’s plea for contributions 148 times altogether.

The report breaks down how Bobb recycled her fundraising appeal in various segments. Three examples identified by Media Matters noted that Bobb’s segments were presented by OAN as an updated audit report, but they actually “contained little or no news” beyond more of her calls for donations.

Watch above, via Media Matters.

