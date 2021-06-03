AZ Sec of State TRASHES ‘So-Called Audit’ of 2020 Election: They Are Creating Atmosphere ‘Prime for Cooking the Books’

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs shared her serious concerns about the “so-called audit” taking place in her state with CNN’s Jake Tapper, noting that the activists conducting the audit were not conforming with widely accepted election audit standards and were “creating an atmosphere that is prime for cooking the books.”

Tapper mentioned how Hobbs was being protected by Arizona state troopers because of death threats she had received regarding the audit. “Do you think that Trump putting that crap out there is putting your life at risk?” he asked.

Hobbs replied that she had certainly felt “at risk,” that her office had been threatened, and armed protesters had been outside her home. “It is not okay.”

“So let’s talk about this ‘fraudit’ going on,” said Tapper, noting that the “very partisan election liars” were examining the ballots, and that an observer had seen them using black and blue pens. “Your office thinks this is serious,” he said, asking her to explain.

“If you go into any tabulation center, you will not find a black or blue pen anywhere,” said Hobbs. “You cannot have that color ink around live ballots. It can potentially alter a ballot. To avoid any error, there’s only red pens in those rooms. We alerted early on a list of security measures we sent and said these should be followed when handling these ballots and equipment.”

Hobbs continued to say that her office had brought up the issue of the pens very early on and had repeatedly complained about it, but they were “continuing to ignore that and continuing to do this.”

“I’m grateful for the platform to talk about all of our concerns about this so-called audit” said Hobbs, saying she wanted to highlight “the lack of procedures, the lack of best practices, the lack of anything in place that will lend to the credibility of whatever results they produce.”

“This does not even closely resemble what you would see in a legitimate post-election audit that was trying to verify election results,” she added. “And we know that they are creating an atmosphere that is prime for cooking the books so that they can produce the result that they want to produce.”

Tapper thanked Hobbs, adding that he was sorry she was getting death threats. “Nobody should have to face that, Democratic, Republican, independent.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

