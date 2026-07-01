Vice President JD Vance was asked on Wednesday whether he is “angry” at Justice Amy Coney Barrett as many other conservatives are after recent Supreme Court rulings.

While speaking with reporters, Vance focused on the Supreme Court’s ruling rejecting President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship. Barrett has earned the ire of some conservative commentators for voting with the court’s liberal judges on affirming birthright citizenship.

Asked if he was “one” of the conservatives “angry” with Barrett, Vance said he believes the Supreme Court made a mistake and insisted it can still be corrected.

The vice president said:

Well look, do I think she made a mistake in the ruling? I do. I don’t know how anybody can say that if a person who is an illegal alien or a person, for example, who’s pregnant and comes to the United States on a vacation, they have a baby and all of a sudden their entire family gets the benefits of American citizenship. I don’t think that’s what the framers of the 14th amendment had in mind. I think it’s the right case. But look, it was 5-4. Sometimes the Supreme Court makes mistakes. We’re going to try to correct that mistake, but nobody’s perfect, including the Supreme Court. See you guys. Have a happy Fourth if I don’t talk to you.

Trump has pushed Congress to act on ending birthright citizenship since the ruling.

Vance, meanwhile, argued on Fox News that the close vote (5-4) shows that the birthright citizenship law is “hanging by a thread.”

“I know a lot of conservatives, Laura, certainly the people that I’m talking to, are extremely disappointed,” Vance told Laura Ingraham. “I do think there is a big silver lining here and that’s the simple fact that a lot of legal experts expected this case to go in the wrong direction by 7-2 or even 8-1. The fact that this case was a 5-4 decision effectively means that the concept of birthright citizenship, which is an absurdity to the 14th Amendment, that concept is hanging by a thread.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

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